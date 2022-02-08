Queen’s Park claim first win of the year with victory against Dumbarton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park claimed their first win of 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Dumbarton at The Energy Check Stadium.

The hosts got the opener after six minutes when Luis Longstaff was on hand knock the rebound in at the back post after Bob McHugh’s shot rifled off the post.

Dumbarton equalised through a Stuart Carswell penalty with 27 minutes gone after Gregg Wylde’s corner appeared to strike a hand in the area.

The hosts regained their advantage just before the halfway point for their first win in seven league games when Longstaff rounded off a quick Queen’s Park breakaway to make it 2-1.

Falkirk returned to winning ways after they scored three second-half goals to beat Alloa 3-0 at the Indodrill Stadium.

Jaze Kabia opened the scoring for the Bairns after 50 minutes as he curled home from the edge of the area.

After setting up the first goal, Craig McGuffie scored a belter when he dispatched his free-kick from just outside the penalty box.

Falkirk wrapped things up after 78 minutes with the third of the evening when Anton Dowds finished to make sure of all three points.