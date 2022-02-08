Queen’s Park claim first win of the year with victory against Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen’s Park claim first win of the year with victory against Dumbarton

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:25 pm
Falkirk and Queen’s Park claimed three points in the two Scottish League One fixtures (Naomi Baker/PA)
Queen’s Park claimed their first win of 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Dumbarton at The Energy Check Stadium.

The hosts got the opener after six minutes when Luis Longstaff was on hand knock the rebound in at the back post after Bob McHugh’s shot rifled off the post.

Dumbarton equalised through a Stuart Carswell penalty with 27 minutes gone after Gregg Wylde’s corner appeared to strike a hand in the area.

The hosts regained their advantage just before the halfway point for their first win in seven league games when Longstaff rounded off a quick Queen’s Park breakaway to make it 2-1.

Falkirk returned to winning ways after they scored three second-half goals to beat Alloa 3-0 at the Indodrill Stadium.

Jaze Kabia opened the scoring for the Bairns after 50 minutes as he curled home from the edge of the area.

After setting up the first goal, Craig McGuffie scored a belter when he dispatched his free-kick from just outside the penalty box.

Falkirk wrapped things up after 78 minutes with the third of the evening when Anton Dowds finished to make sure of all three points.

