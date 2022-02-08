Danny Cowley relieved as Portsmouth finally secure their first win of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Cowley relieved as Portsmouth finally secure their first win of the year

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:31 pm
Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth overcame Burton (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley was relieved to see his side pick up their first win of 2022 by beating Burton 2-1 at Fratton Park.

Michael Jacobs scored one goal and made another as Pompey put Saturday’s crushing stoppage-time defeat at Oxford behind them

Cowley said: “That was a massive three points for us.

“We expended so much energy on Saturday, so it was really pleasing the way we performed. It really did test us physically.

“Ronan Curtis played a great number eight and is such a selfless player. When you’re up against it, he is the sort of player you want in your side.

“We started the second half really well, missed a few chances, and then suddenly Burton pull a goal back.

“We missed chances and played for the end rather than keep playing and we will be better for that win that’s for sure.”

A previously uneventful game burst into life after 33 minutes when a Jacobs corner was headed firmly into the net by Sean Raggett to put Pompey into the lead.

Now firmly in control, the hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Persistence paid off when Jacobs robbed Joe Powell of the ball in the box and slotted calmly beyond Ben Garratt.

It seemed Pompey might carry on where they left off in the second half, but Burton had other ideas and pulled a goal back after 50 minutes.

A ball worked into the Pompey box saw Terry Taylor’s effort deflected into the net by former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme.

Constant pressure from Pompey brought about quick breaks by Burton, but neither side were able to produce another goal as the south coast side ended their recent poor run.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted: “We had to change the team because of illness and injury.

“Sam Hughes was not feeling too good, John Brayford was feeling his hamstring, so I didn’t want to risk him, and Jonny Smith has a tear in his calf.

“Despite that, I didn’t expect that performance in the first half. It was embarrassing. Two mistakes cost us two goals.

“We know that Sean Raggett is strong at corners, but he had an easy header.

“We gave away far too many set pieces, and it’s creeping in on us at the moment. We were giving possession away far too easily in the middle of the park.

“Our goal gave us hope, and I hoped that we would push on from that.

“But we continued to concede free-kicks and give the ball away too easily, and failed to test the goalkeeper with just one more shot on target after that.”

