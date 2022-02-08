Jon Brady hails ‘hard-fought’ win as Northampton move back into top three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Brady hails ‘hard-fought’ win as Northampton move back into top three

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:35 pm
Jon Brady was ‘really happy’ after another win for Northampton (Steven Paston/PA)
Northampton boss Jon Brady hailed another superb defensive display from his players after they blunted promotion rivals Newport at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins, Ali Koiki and Louis Appere all missed chances before Fraser Horsfall grabbed a late winner when forcing in Mitch Pinnock’s 82nd-minute corner.

And with goalkeeper Liam Roberts making three excellent saves at the other end, a 14th clean sheet of the season ensured a 1-0 victory and three vital points.

“I’m really happy,” said Brady, whose side moved back into the top three in League Two. “It was a hard-fought game.

“Let’s get it right, they are a good side and it was two teams going toe-to-toe tonight and we’ve come out on top.

“I felt everyone, to a man, even the subs that came on, put themselves on the line and worked so hard.

“We also created a lot more chances from open play and they were good chances as well.

“Sam had one cleared off the line, Jon Guthrie nearly got in on it, Ali was in at the back stick and only needed to tap it in and then Louis has one where it bobbles right up on him.

“Josh Eppiah had a good chance near the end as well so we did have some really, really good chances and there was some good play and overall I’m really pleased with the performance.”

Newport had their chances too, none more so than when 20-goal man Dom Telford was sent through on goal early in the second half, but Roberts stood firm and made the save.

The Exiles are clinging on to a play-off place having now lost back-to-back games.

“It’s a disappointing result tonight and I think a draw would have been a fair reflection,” said Newport boss James Rowberry.

“They had chances, we had chances and to get done at a set-piece late on, it’s very disappointing.

“They put the ball in behind you and force you back and if you don’t get your clearances right, they end up on top of you and have opportunities on your goal and that’s what happened.

“We had a few decent chances. They made some good blocks in the first half but normally we take those chances.

“We felt could have exploited their back-line but the execution wasn’t quite right and we didn’t do it to the effect that we normally do.

“It’s obviously not ideal to lose two games on the bounce but we need to learn from our mistakes and move on with it.”

