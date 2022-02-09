On this day in 2016: Former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell retires due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2016: Former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell retires due to injury

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 6:03 am
Paul O’Connell retired as one of Ireland’s finest representatives (David Davies/PA)
Former Ireland captain Paul O’Connell was forced to retire through injury on this day six years ago.

The then 36-year-old was unable to recover from the torn hamstring that had prematurely ended his World Cup campaign the previous year, after which he retired from Test rugby.

O’Connell had always planned to trade home province Munster for Toulon but the injury denied him a club swansong with the French giants, for whom he signed but did not play a match.

Paul O’Connell gives a thumbs up as he is taken off the pitch after sustaining a career-ending hamstring injury
O’Connell said: “It is with deep regret that I have decided to retire from professional rugby following medical advice.

“Since sustaining the injury at the World Cup I have been fully focused on returning to fitness and starting an exciting new chapter for both myself and my family in Toulon. Unfortunately this will no longer be possible.”

Ireland’s talismanic former captain racked up 108 caps in 13 years of Test rugby and is regarded as one of his country’s finest international stars.

He was also selected for three British and Irish Lions tours, making seven appearances and captaining the squad in South Africa in 2009.

Paul O'Connell captained the British and Irish Lions in 2009
“I have been blessed to be a professional rugby player for over 14 years and to be part of Munster and Ireland teams that have experienced success,” O’Connell said.

“I have played with some of the best players to ever line out in the red of Munster and the green of Ireland and have had the privilege of captaining my country.”

O’Connell has since gone into coaching and is currently the forwards coach for Ireland.

