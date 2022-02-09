Michael Vaughan ‘quite happy’ with call to drop James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Vaughan ‘quite happy’ with call to drop James Anderson and Stuart Broad

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 8:43 am
James Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad (right) were missing from the England squad announced on Tuesday (Jason O’Brien/PA).
Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels it was a “smart” move by Sir Andrew Strauss to drop James Anderson and Stuart Broad for next month’s tour of West Indies.

Anderson and Broad, the country’s two leading wicket-takers, and Jos Buttler were left out of the squad announced on Tuesday as change continued in the set-up in the wake of the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Vaughan says he was “quite happy” with the selection made by England’s interim management team of Strauss and Paul Collingwood, assisted by lead scout James Taylor.

Michael Vaughan says the selection decision
Writing in the Telegraph, Vaughan said: “England want to build a new culture. That’s what has led them to the huge decision to drop Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad from the squad to the West Indies. They’re trying to create a culture away from Broad and Anderson.

“Sometimes high-class senior bowlers can be an issue in the side. That’s not saying they’re not good people – they are – but you sometimes need to move forward. That sends a strong message to the team.

“I’m quite happy with this selection. They clearly feel that they need to move away from that pair. That’s the message – (captain) Joe Root and his team want to build a new team without Broad and Anderson. The England management have seen something in the pair that has made them want to drop them.

“I think it’s smart, what Andrew Strauss has done. This has got the mark of Strauss on it. He’s trying to build a new culture. The long-term goal is trying to build a team that can win in Australia.

“In the short term it might be that England are going to take a step back to potentially move forward in the future. But let’s remember – England have been losing a lot of Test matches anyway.”

