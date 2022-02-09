Kieran Trippier: Newcastle must forget about Everton win and focus on next game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle must forget about Everton win and focus on next game

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 10:49 am
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (right) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier (right) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kieran Trippier has told Newcastle to forget about a morale-boosting win over Everton as they move on to the next phase of their Premier League survival mission.

England full-back Trippier scored a fine free-kick as the Magpies secured their first back-to-back victories of the campaign by beating the Toffees 3-1 at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening to haul themselves out of the bottom three.

However the 31-year-old, a £12million January signing from Atletico Madrid, has already turned his attention to Sunday’s showdown with Aston Villa on Tyneside.

Trippier told NUFC TV on Tuesday night: “It’s massive. We had a massive result at Leeds (1-0 win on January 22), but we were speaking before the game and all week – we can’t just perform one week and then not perform the next few games. We need to be consistent and we were tonight.

“We knew how big it was, but how big every game is, but to have back-to-back wins in the position we’re in, it’s very positive.

“But enjoy it tonight and forget about it tomorrow because the next game is only around the corner.

“We know the position that we’re in – every game is going to be tough. We all want to stay in the league and we need to show performances like tonight and against Leeds.”

Newcastle’s position remains parlous – their 22 games to date have yielded just 18 points, although eight of them have been garnered from their last four outings and with Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett now on board following a hectic winter transfer window, they will hope to build upon that significantly.

Their latest win came courtesy of strikes from Ryan Fraser and Trippier after Jamaal Lascelles and Mason Holgate had traded unfortunate own goals, but it was the former Burnley and Tottenham defender’s 80th-minute contribution which lifted the roof off St James’ Park.

He said: “To be honest with you, I’ve played in a lot of stadiums before in my career and I thought the Atletico Madrid stadium was electric.

“But especially tonight when we were coming out and the big banner, it’s something that – honestly, I’m not just saying it – I’ve never experienced in my career.”

Frank Lampard's first Premier League game as Everton manager ended in defeat at Newcastle
Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game as Everton manager ended in defeat at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Everton left the north-east just a point better off than the Magpies and with Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray having been added to the casualty list.

New manager Frank Lampard, however, was measured in his assessment.

He said: “We have to be very balanced about it. I’ve been here a week.

“We’ve come into a very difficult match against Newcastle, who are very effective in some of their direct play, second balls – they have a player on the pitch in [Allan] Saint-Maximin who when he plays like that, is pretty unplayable, to be fair.

“There were elements again that were good, and some that were not so good, but we must keep our heads up, for sure. There’s a long way to go in this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal