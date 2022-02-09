Antonio Conte open to idea of reuniting with Christian Eriksen at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte open to idea of reuniting with Christian Eriksen at Tottenham

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:03 pm
Antonio Conte is open to the possibility of signing Christian Eriksen in the summer (PA)
Antonio Conte is open to the possibility of signing Christian Eriksen in the summer (PA)

Antonio Conte has opened the door to a possible Tottenham return for Christian Eriksen after saying it would be “good opportunity” to work together again.

Eriksen completed a remarkable recovery from his cardiac arrest in the summer when he joined Brentford on a six-month deal and he could be involved against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Dane left Spurs in 2020 after being signed by Conte at Inter Milan and the pair won the Serie A title together last season before Eriksen’s health scare at Euro 2020 ended his time in Italy prematurely.

Spurs head coach Conte, who revealed he met Eriksen by coincidence at a hotel they were both staying in last weekend, said there were no talks to bring the 29-year-old back to the north London club last month but things could be different in the summer.

“Honestly I was surprised about the situation because in my mind, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England,” Conte said.

“For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club.

“But now he’s signed for Brentford, only six months, and we’ll see what happens.

“I was lucky because I met him on Sunday and it was good to speak with him. I saw him with his family and it was good.

“I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.

“We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don’t know what will happen.

“It would be good for me to have him again, to work together.”

Eriksen was a mainstay of the Tottenham team that challenged for the Premier League and Champions League
Eriksen was a mainstay of the Tottenham team that challenged for the Premier League and Champions League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Conte’s meeting with Eriksen, who made over 300 appearances for Spurs between 2012 and 2020, was by chance, but he enjoyed catching up with his former player.

“It happened that I met him in the same hotel that we were both staying in,” the Italian added.

“We were lucky to meet each other, we didn’t prepare the meeting. It was only a coincidence to see with him his family. But I repeat, it was great for me to see him with his family.”

