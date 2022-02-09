I felt like Eminem in 8 Mile – Joe Marler rues costly Murrayfield line-out slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

I felt like Eminem in 8 Mile – Joe Marler rues costly Murrayfield line-out slip

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 3:33 pm
Eminem and Joe Marler (Anthony Harvey/Adam Davy/PA)
Eminem and Joe Marler (Anthony Harvey/Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Marler has been practising his line-out throwing on a daily basis after confessing to doing his best Eminem impression in England’s Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland.

Marler temporarily stepped into the breach at Murrayfield when Luke Cowan-Dickie was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, taking the hooker’s role on the touchline in the 69th minute when the score was tied at 17-17.

However, the veteran prop’s botched throw to Alex Dombrandt failed to travel five metres and, as a result, England gave up a scrum close to their line which was then penalised, allowing Finn Russell to land the match-winning penalty.

It was an influential chain of events in a final quarter that was poorly managed by England and Marler accepts his role in the unravelling.

“I’ve been practising every day. Cockers (forwards coach Richard Cockerill) has been giving me the eyes – ‘right, any danger this week mate?’. I was like ‘yes, OK, fine,” Marler said.

“I just didn’t throw it at the right time. I should have thrown it earlier at Dombrandt. Unfortunately I threw it later and he kept running past the five metres with the eyes of ‘mate, why are you not throwing the ball at me?’.

“And I went ‘I don’t know, I feel like Eminem in 8 Mile when he chokes on stage with his rap’. That’s how I’ve felt.

“Unfortunately, my international record at throwing in is now down to 50 per cent because it was at 100 per cent.

Joe Marler has been practicing his line-outs
Joe Marler has been practicing his line-outs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“In my third ever Test, against South Africa away in 2012, Dylan Hartley got sin-binned, I threw it to Geoff Parling in the pod, he won the ball and I had a 100 per cent throw in record. Unfortunately it’s now down to 50 per cent.

“I was very disappointed with losing as closely as we did. It was disappointing and I don’t feel overly great about it, but I’m looking forward to tucking in this week and hopefully picking up the learnings of that last 20 minutes at Murrayfield.”

Marler endured his second dose of Covid in less than three months when he tested positive during last month’s Brighton training camp, but the loosehead was able to resume training before England departed for Edinburgh.

“I didn’t get away with any mid-afternoon naps in my house. My missus took it as an opportunity that ‘you’re home now, cool, there’s baby one and there’s baby two’,” said Marler, a second-half replacement at Murrayfield.

“The first time I struggled and I probably underestimated it back in the autumn. My chest was struggling for a while after that, but this time back in Brighton I think that from the testing it might have been the Omicron variant. It’s well know that it’s milder and I didn’t suffer as much.”

England will aim to revive their Six Nations title quest against Italy in Rome on Sunday and Marler knows what awaits at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Passion, passion, passion. Italy are a very proud nation. They’re kicking really well, their set-piece is strong. I’m expecting them to come out firing for that first 20 minutes at home,” Marler said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal