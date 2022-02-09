‘Truly horrifying’ – reaction to Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Truly horrifying’ – reaction to Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 5:27 pm
Kurt Zouma has been widely condemned (Zac Goodwin/PA).
The outcry over West Ham defender Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat has continued to grow in the wake of a video showing him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the reaction from the club, their sponsors, fans and animal charities.

West Ham

David Moyes
David Moyes started Kurt Zouma against Watford (Adam Davy/PA).

The Hammers on Wednesday fined Zouma two weeks’ wages, reported to be in the region of £250,000. They emphasised the matter continued “to be handled with the utmost seriousness” and said the player was “extremely remorseful” and “understood the depth of feeling surrounding the incident”. Both player and club are now cooperating with an RSPCA investigation. The club had condemned his actions and Zouma apologised for them in statements the previous day, but the Frenchman was still named in the starting line-up for their Premier League match against Watford that evening, with boss David Moyes saying his job was “to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that”.

Charities

The RSPCA, which is leading the investigation into the incident while co-operating with Essex Police, branded the video “very upsetting” following its emergence online. It has now taken Zouma’s two cats into its care, where they will remain while the investigation continues. National pet charity Blue Cross said the “level of violence” Zouma showed “was truly horrifying” and called for him to face prosecution, while Cats Protection’s director of veterinary services Dr Maggie Roberts said the decision to play him against Watford sent “an appalling message to fans and the wider public”.

Sponsors

Zouma has lost his personal kit deal with adidas, while three of West Ham’s sponsors have made public statements condemning his actions. West Ham’s official destination partner Experience Kissimmee said it would be “evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club” in the wake of his selection for Tuesday’s match, while on Wednesday Vitality said it was suspending its sponsorship as their official wellness partner. Heineken UK, West Ham’s beer and cider partner, said it was “appalled at the contents of the video” and welcomed the actions the club were taking.

Fans

Kurt Zouma
Kurt Zouma was booed during Tuesday night’s game (Adam Davy/PA).

Zouma was relentlessly booed by Watford supporters during Tuesday’s game and on Wednesday the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust labelled his actions “absolutely horrific”. WHUST treasurer Kevin Hind told the PA news agency: “I don’t think any of us were impressed with Zouma having been played last night. Professional footballers should not be treated like God – if footballers break the law, they should be punished. In terms of animal cruelty, if this had occurred in any other field of work, the employee concerned would have been suspended if not summarily dismissed.”

