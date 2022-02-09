KP mocks England squad and Mendy returns a hero – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.

Football

A triumphant return for Edouard Mendy.

Peter Crouch praised Newcastle’s fans.

If you are a fan of football you can’t help but get a buzz from a rocking St James park — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 9, 2022

Bukayo Saka enjoyed his night at the Brits.

Had so much fun at the @BRITs last night and loving all the amazing work from @thebritshool students also. All the work can be seen on @MastercardUK's Instagram handle so please re share to give them the ultimate #ShoutOut #priceless 🖤 pic.twitter.com/KJHYjeK8ju — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) February 9, 2022

Nice words from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Charlie Austin posed a question.

Why does Ronaldo over head kick against Juventus get shown and talked about more than bales in the champions league final? — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) February 9, 2022

Michail Antonio hailed a big win for West Ham.

3 points in the bag! On to the next one 💪🏾 #COYI pic.twitter.com/vat1v1k4Lx — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) February 9, 2022

Winter Olympics

Sir Matthew Pinsent was impressed.

Kudos to Shiffrin for doing (so far) 45 mins of media after going out. Long, soul searching answers to each question. pic.twitter.com/oSitXBpAqp — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) February 9, 2022

Natasha McKay was having a ball in Beijing.

Having the best time & enjoying every minute of the Olympic experience🤍 pic.twitter.com/MdBAkx9wN2 — natasha mckay (@NatashaaMckay) February 9, 2022

Scottish curler Hammy McMillan was pumped for action.

Our Olympics KO tomorrow! ✅ pic.twitter.com/dk0hUev3ac — Hammy McMillan (@Hammymcm) February 9, 2022

A new Olympic sport?

Ten-year challenge accepted.

2012 ↔️ 2022 Ten years after her #Gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, Petra Vlhova makes history at the Olympic Games! pic.twitter.com/KbL9TaX0cY — Olympics (@Olympics) February 9, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes was gaming.

Kevin Pietersen was not a fan of England’s Test squad.

The England squad for the West Indies tour 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2022

Before he hit the course.

Kate Cross provided a fitness update.

Thanks for all the messages of concern.. luckily I’ve come out of this with just some overstretched tendons 🤯 🤷🏽‍♀️ My wrists putting my biscuit ankles to shame 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BvnsUOXP0o — Kate Cross (@katecross16) February 9, 2022

Cycling

Not a bad view for Geraint Thomas.

Not a bad way to end our stint in Fishguard 👌 #nofilter pic.twitter.com/qocUkSTdog — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 9, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris signed a new deal at McLaren.

MMA

Conor McGregor had a laugh.