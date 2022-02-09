Wayne Rooney hoping new documentary gives people ‘a real insight’ into his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney hoping new documentary gives people ‘a real insight’ into his life

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 7:27 pm
Wayne Rooney is currently managing Derby (Danny Lawson/PA)
Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney hopes people will get to see the real him in the new film about his life.

Former team-mates, friends and family joined the 36-year-old in central Manchester on Wednesday for the premiere of the eagerly-anticipated Amazon Prime Video documentary.

Rooney does not hide from the mistakes he has made on and off the pitch in a film that offers a fascinating glimpse into what makes him tick.

“I think certainly over the last 20 years I feel like I’ve been judged, whether fairly, unfairly, for a lot of things I’ve done,” the Derby manager told the PA news agency.

Wayne Rooney attends the documentary premiere with wife Coleen
“On the pitch which is good. On the pitch which is bad. Off the pitch, good and bad.

“I think it gives everyone a real insight into me as a person. Sometimes the struggles you have, whether that’s mentally. I’ve been quite open in terms of alcohol as well.

“I think it will give everyone a real insight to see me as a person and hopefully people can really judge me then.”

Rooney recently told PA that he drunk himself into a stupor on days off to numb the issues he was dealing with during his playing days.

“Before I did this, I had to really think carefully if I wanted to do it or not,” he said, having arrived with wife Coleen on the blue carpet.

“I knew if I was doing it, there’s no point me doing it and not speaking about difficult situations because that’s part of life.

“That’s part of the last 20 years which I’ve been involved in and I think it’s a good time to do it because obviously I’ve gone into that next step with my life.

“We’ve got four children, I’ve gone into management, things are good.

“A time now to almost try and put that all that behind me and move on with my life as a family but also my life as a manager.”

