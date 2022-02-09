Dundee off the foot of the table with comeback victory at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee off the foot of the table with comeback victory at Hearts

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 9:43 pm
Danny Mullen earned Dundee victory at Tynecastle (David Young/PA)
Danny Mullen struck the winner as Dundee came from behind to beat Hearts 2-1 at Tynecastle and move off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table.

The home side looked on course to tighten their grip of third place when they led at the break through Ellis Simms.

But a Toby Sibbick own goal early in the second half brought the visitors back into it before they claimed victory in the 78th minute.

Hearts made four changes to the side that started the 5-0 defeat at Rangers as John Souttar, Simms, Peter Haring and Andy Halliday replaced Cammy Devlin, Aaron McEneff, Alex Cochrane and Nathaniel Atkinson in the starting line-up.

There were also four alterations to the Dundee team that lost 2-1 at home to Ross County as goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Max Anderson and Niall McGinn made way for Ian Lawlor, Charlie Adam, Mullen and Josh Mulligan.

Hearts had the first clear chance of the match in the 18th minute when Beni Baningime played the ball wide to Barrie McKay and the little winger saw his low angled strike from the edge of the box pushed out at the near post by Lawlor.

The hosts went ahead in the 21st minute when Lawlor allowed a low Simms strike from eight yards to squirm through his body too easily after McKay surged forward and slipped the ball into the path of the big striker.

Dundee had their first notable attempt in the 25th minute as captain Adam curled an effort just over from 25 yards after Hearts failed to clear their lines.

The home side thought they had doubled their lead in the 32nd minute after McKay latched onto a lovely pass over the top from Haring and lifted the ball deftly over Lawlor but defender Ryan Sweeney got back to clear off the line.

Dundee attacker Paul McMullan then saw a shot from wide on the right pushed behind by Craig Gordon, and from the resulting corner – taken by Adam – Sweeney headed just over.

Hearts threatened again in the 36th minute when McKay and then Simms were denied by Lawlor in quick succession.

Dundee equalised in the 51st minute when Mullen ran onto a McMullan pass and fired in an angled shot that took a huge deflection off Sibbick’s shoulder and eluded Gordon on its way into the net.

And the visitors snatched victory in the 78th minute when Mullen forced in a cross from substitute McGinn.

