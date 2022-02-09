Nottingham Forest reach play-off places with confident win at rivals Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nottingham Forest reach play-off places with confident win at rivals Blackburn

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 9:57 pm
James Garner and Brennan Johnson scored for Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 win over Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)
James Garner and Brennan Johnson scored for Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 win over Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James Garner’s first-half strike and Brennan Johnson’s penalty helped Nottingham Forest move into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after they ran out 2-0 winners over 10-man Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Manchester United loanee Garner grabbed the first goal when he slotted past Thomas Kaminski and matters were made even worse for the home side when Darragh Lenihan was brandished a red card early in the second half.

Johnson’s penalty in the final minutes made sure Forest took all three points back to the East Midlands while Blackburn fell out of the promotion spots.

The first real chance of the game fell to Rovers as a lovely free-kick fell into the path of John Buckley, but his initial shot was saved by Brice Samba before Ben Brereton Diaz from the narrowest of angles saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line by Scott McKenna.

The visitors were next to come forward and almost had the breakthrough when Keinan Davis’ cross-cum-shot fell to Max Lowe, whose effort crashed into the side netting, much to the disappointment of the travelling Reds supporters.

Forest had the opener in the 22nd minute through Garner as Davis charged into the Rovers half to slip in his team-mate for a cool finish past Thomas Kaminski.

Three minutes before the break Blackburn countered with Joe Rothwell, who rushed into the area before his cross was cut out by Steve Cook before it could reach Brereton Diaz, there waiting to tap into an empty net.

Aston Villa loanee Davis terrorised the Blackburn defence throughout the first half and nearly rounded off a perfect display when he fired over the crossbar after a superb solo run.

Blackburn were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute when defender Darragh Lenihan was shown a second yellow card for lunging in on Jack Colback.

The game opened up following the sending-off and Blackburn almost had an equaliser from a swift breakaway as Sam Gallagher saw his shot blocked by McKenna.

Seconds later, Forest nearly doubled their advantage but Johnson was denied by Kaminski.

The 10 men of Blackburn found another gear after the red card and were arguably the better side, with substitute Tyrhys Dolan hanging the ball into the box but Gallagher failing to guide his header past Samba.

Against the run of play Johnson broke forward but his shot was saved by Kaminski and Sam Surridge’s follow-up effort went a whisker wide of the far post.

Chile international Brereton Diaz’s deflected effort fell kindly into the grateful hands of Samba between the Forest sticks.

Forest rubber-stamped the three points with a 90th-minute penalty which Johnson smashed home after Surridge was brought down by Jan Paul Van Hecke inside the area.

