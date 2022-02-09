St Mirren extended undefeated start to year with victory over St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren extended their undefeated start to the new year after coming from behind to defeat St Johnstone 2-1.

Callum Hendry had given the visitors the lead through a retaken penalty which was then cancelled out by another spot-kick scored by Connor Ronan.

Alex Greive then claimed the winner early in the second half to move Jim Goodwin’s men into the top six, while St Johnstone slumped to the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

St Mirren made one change from the team that defeated Hibs, with Alex Gogic replacing Jay Henderson.

Their visitors in turn made five changes. There was a debut for Tom Sang while Murray Davidson, Glenn Middleton, Tony Gallacher and Cammy MacPherson also all started.

Out went the suspended Melker Hallberg, plus Jason Brown, Jacob Butterfield, Stevie May and Callum Booth.

It was the home side who had the first chance through Greive, the New Zealander seeing his shot deflected for a corner.

Moments later Greg Kiltie had a shot on the spin that went just wide before Zander Clark did well to push Jordan Jones’ effort around the post.

The former Rangers winger then turned provider with a brilliant ball in from the left but Kiltie got the header all wrong when he ought to have scored.

That could have proved costly barely a minute later when Ali Crawford fired in a spectacular long-range shot that Jak Alnwick did well to tip over his crossbar.

St Johnstone, though, would move in front after 28 minutes. Marcus Fraser fouled Glenn Middleton in the box and referee David Dickinson gave the penalty.

Hendry’s first effort found the net but had to be retaken with the ball moving in the blustery wind. The striker, though, was just as clinical with his second effort to put the visitors ahead as the sleet teemed down.

Alnwick was then called into making another smart save to keep out MacPherson’s low effort against his former club.

St Mirren drew level with the game’s second penalty three minutes before half-time. Jamie McCart was adjudged to have fouled Greive as they contested Richard Tait’s ball in and against Dickinson pointed to the spot. Ronan finished well.

The home team then forged in front just four minutes into the second half. Kiltie crossed from the right and Greive finished from close range for his first St Mirren goal.

The Buddies then looked for a second penalty after Liam Gordon impeded Kiltie but the referee was uninterested.