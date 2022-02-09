Kirk Broadfoot scores late equaliser as Inverness share points with Partick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirk Broadfoot struck a last-gasp equaliser to ensure Inverness finished with a point in a 3-3 thriller against Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship.

Brian Graham scored a hat-trick for Partick, opening the scoring in the eighth minute, followed it up in the 27th with a header before capping off his treble with a second-half spot-kick.

Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland had scored earlier in the game for Inverness, each time levelling the contest, before Graham’s penalty looked to have been the decider with less than 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

But in injury time Broadfoot headed a ball from Logan Chalmers into the corner of the goal to secure a point for the hosts.