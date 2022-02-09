Michael McKenna scores late penalty as Arbroath secure draw against Hamilton By Press Association February 9, 2022, 10:07 pm Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Hamilton (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Hamilton in the cinch Championship. Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton was cancelled out by Nicky Low’s first-half penalty before Andrew Ryan’s goal put the visitors ahead for a second time. In stoppage time, Jack Hamilton was fouled in the penalty area with Lewis Spence shown a red card for violent conduct. McKenna then made no mistake with the spot-kick to ensure that Arbroath maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jack Hamilton fires leaders Arbroath to win over second-placed Kilmarnock Kieran McKenna impressed by Ipswich response in comeback win against Accrington Arbroath come from behind to win at Raith and extend lead at top of table Winning start for new Ayr manager Lee Bullen against leaders Arbroath