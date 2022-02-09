Kayne Ramsay secures point for Ross County at the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kayne Ramsay secures point for Ross County at the death

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 10:11 pm
Kayne Ramsay equalised for County (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kayne Ramsay was the late saviour for Ross County as his stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Alan Forrest gave Livingston the lead early in the second half, picking out the bottom corner in the 50th minute, before Ayo Obileye missed a penalty five minutes from time that could have sealed victory for the visitors.

It was not to be for them, though, as the Staggies extended their solid home form, which now sees them with just one defeat in eight thanks to Ramsay’s late intervention.

It had been a hectic period for both teams coming into the game, and perhaps that showed with neither side really taking the initiative in a snowy first half in Dingwall.

Max Stryjek was nearly embarrassed by his own player at one stage though, when Nicky Devlin played an awful back pass that beat his own keeper, but also went wide of the mark.

It was the kind of game that needed a goal to burst into life, the question was just who would be able to make the breakthrough – and it was the visitors.

Scott Pittman burst through the lines to get Livi into the final third, before giving it to Forrest who was allowed a couple of yards of space to approach the box, and that was all he needed to curl his effort past Ross Laidlaw and into the bottom corner.

From there Livingston set about making life difficult for their hosts going forward, and they were still able to pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Joel Nouble was shifted out wide in a reshuffle by boss David Martindale, and on the left flank he produced a moment of magic to seemingly tee Forrest up for a second, only for Harry Paton to make a crucial clearance off his own goal line.

The visitors continued to have the better chances as the clock ticked down, with Laidlaw called into action to make a save from Bruce Anderson with his feet.

They had the perfect chance to seal the points when Regan Charles-Cook bundled James Penrice over inside his own box.

Obileye stepped up having scored from the spot to knock the Staggies out of the Scottish Cup a couple of weeks ago, but this time sent his effort over the bar.

That came back to bite Livingston, as County claimed an equaliser in stoppage time.

Blair Spittal hung a high ball into the middle of the penalty area, and Ramsay rose highest to nod past Stryjek and into the net to save a point for the home side.

