Wolves boss Bruno Lage won’t waste money but believes owners share his ambition

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 10:33 pm
Bruno Lage has vowed to spend Wolves’ money wisely (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is convinced the club’s bosses share his ambition for the future, but insists he will spend their money wisely if he gets the chance.

Adama Traore’s return to Barcelona on loan last month highlighted the need for new recruits to take the club forward with owners Fosun largely keeping their powder dry during the winter transfer window.

However, asked if he and they share the same mentality as he looks to take Wanderers to the next stage of their development, Lage said: “I think so.

“I have a three-year contract, so after that, now I know better my players, I know better the club and for sure, we need to take the next step.

“But it’s not [just] about financial. What is the difference between a player who costs £20million or £50million? It’s not a big difference.

“We need to find the right man for the position because sometimes the money is because the player is there and the value is there, but what is the most important thing for us? It’s to find the right man with the right price.”

To illustrate his point, he cited the example of Pedro Neto, who cost Wanderers, then managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, £16million when he joined from Lazio in August 2019.

Lage said: “Pedro now is an important player for the team. How much did he cost two years ago? That’s the balance we need to find.”

The Portuguese has challenged his players to force their way into the Premier League’s top six after amassing 34 points ahead of Thursday night’s home clash with Arsenal, and that process may be helped by the impending returns of wing-back Jonny and later, Neto, from long-term injury.

The unfortunate Jonny has made only eight senior appearances since August 2020 as a result of two separate knee ligament injuries, although Lage is not concerned that he will have psychological barriers to overcome as he prepares to resume his career.

He said: “It’s like a Formula 1 driver when he’s had an accident, but when he gets back into a car, he forgets everything and he wants to go at a high tempo. This is the same.

“When the players go on to the pitch for training or to play, they forget everything and they want to compete at a high tempo.

“What I want for Jonny is him to have better luck than he did in the past and come every day to the club with that happiness he did in the past.”

