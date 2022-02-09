Darren Ferguson criticises Peterborough players after heavy defeat at Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darren Ferguson criticises Peterborough players after heavy defeat at Cardiff

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 10:59 pm
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson criticised his players after defeat at Cardiff (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson launched a savage attack on his players after their 4-0 relegation battle defeat at Cardiff.

The defeat allowed the Bluebirds to open up a 12-point gap on Ferguson’s side in the third relegation spot.

“I’m devastated. It was a humiliation and a complete embarrassment to the club. A performance of that level in a game of this magnitude will never, ever be acceptable,” said Ferguson.

“When you come into a game knowing Cardiff have lost nine games at home, and on the back of a performance last weekend that everyone agreed was a positive one, I cannot take one positive out of that performance, not one. I could have made about two subs after 20-25 minutes.

“It’s not going to make much difference but I do have to apologise to the fans who came down to watch what was an unbelievable performance. It could have been four or five-nil after 20 minutes.

“From the top to bottom of the game, in terms of the fundamentals – tackles, second balls, headers, set-pieces, running on the ball – they annihilated us. To see a performance like that is worrying.

“We changed formation three or four times and I’m trying everything I can to try to salvage a run of games where we can get wins, but it just isn’t working. That’s football and that lies with me.”

Joe Ralls, Aden Flint, Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu got the gaols for the home side.

Steve Morison was left to reflect on a third Championship win in a row and a second successive clean sheet. His side have been transformed by a raft of loan signings in the January window.

“That was the most complete performance since I took over. We controlled the game without the ball really well and when we had our moments we were spot on,” he said.

“To a man we were top drawer and it was a good night. This game was always going to be much bigger than the FA Cup tie in Liverpool on Sunday.

“If I had been sat here having beaten Liverpool and lost to Peterborough we would have been dragged back to within six points of relegation.

“We had fresh legs tonight and I was able to bring some players off at the end to rest them ahead of Millwall on Saturday.

“That performance shows where I want to take this club and how I want the team to look on a weekly basis if I get the chance.

“Winning breeds confidence and we have to go again in 48 hours. The good thing is the players are starting to believe in themselves.”

