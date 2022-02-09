Shaun Maloney bemoans penalty decision in Hibs’ defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Maloney bemoans penalty decision in Hibs’ defeat to Rangers

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 10:59 pm
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney felt Ryan Porteous was fouled in the box (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney felt his side were denied a clear penalty during their 2-0 defeat at Ibrox.

With Rangers leading through James Tavernier’s fifth-minute spot-kick after Paul McGinn brought down Ryan Kent, Hibs claimed for their own penalty when home defender Calvin Bassey grappled with Ryan Porteous at a corner.

However, referee Nick Walsh gave a free-kick to Rangers.

The incident came during a decent spell for Hibs amid a first-half blizzard and the visitors threatened four times in the final stages. But Rangers had looked comfortable either side of Alfredo Morelos netting with an emphatic finish in the 57th minute.

Maloney said: “Rangers were probably the better side for long parts but there were still some parts I really have to give our players credit for.

“Going 1-0 down really early, we regrouped defensively. We didn’t give up too many really big chances.

“The chances we create, and it sounds like I’m saying this a fair bit at the moment, it does change the dynamics of the game if we take them.

“The penalty (claim) was a big decision. That would have changed the dynamic too. But that’s done. At the time, I couldn’t quite see it. But, looking back, it’s quite clear it was a penalty.

“I know it’s difficult for referees with no VAR, mistakes can happen, but it was a clear penalty for me.”

Hibs remain without a league win in 2022 but were given a good reception by their fans after the game.

“They can see what the players are trying to do and also the effort they gave,” Maloney said. “It’s not the first time.

“We are finishing games strongly and creating chances. The difference in a lot of games recently is that other teams have been more clinical.

“But we can be better in possession. In the early part we gave up too much easy possession and allowed Rangers to attack us.

“We can be loads better at that. It was very difficult conditions, we can definitely go longer at that moment. We don’t always have to go short.

“But I always give the players the option to do both and let them feel it in the game. They have been really good at that at times so I can’t really criticise too much when they make the odd mistake.”

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was happy with his side after they followed up Sunday’s 5-0 win over Hearts.

“We were good,” he said. “We started the game really well with the penalty and also some chances were created.

“We put a lot of energy into the game and a lot of pressure. We won a lot of balls in their half, especially in the first half, so the overall performance was really good.

“We created chances. It was 2-0 and we could have scored more, but the performance was really good and that was good for us because we needed the points.”

