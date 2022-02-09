Andy Murray beats Bublik to set up ‘great test’ against Felix Auger Aliassime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray beats Bublik to set up ‘great test’ against Felix Auger Aliassime

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 11:01 pm
Andy Murray will next face Felix Auger Aliassime (Steven Paston/PA)
Andy Murray will next face Felix Auger Aliassime (Steven Paston/PA)

Andy Murray reached the second round at the Rotterdam Open after a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

Murray was playing in his first match since his second-round defeat at the Australian Open and facing an opponent who had won his maiden ATP Tour title last week by beating world number three Alexander Zverev in the final of the Open Sud de France.

Both players spurned break opportunities in the opening set before Bublik made the breakthrough to lead 6-5, prompting Murray to throw down his racket in frustration.

However, he immediately levelled and took the opening set after a tie-break.

Murray’s break of serve in the seventh game of the second set put him on course to serve for the match and he duly did so to love and will play Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime in the next round.

“I’m looking forward to that one,” Murray told Amazon Prime after the match. “He’s started the year very well, one of the best young players just now.

“I’ll need to be on my game if I want to beat him but it’s a great test for me and we’ll see what happens out there.

“There were some tough moments in the first set for both of us. I just managed to come through at the end of it – hit some great returns off some big second serves at the end and did a good job.

“It’s not easy playing against someone like that – he’s going for huge serves, a lot of drop shots and at times is looking disinterested but is still trying. You have to keep your focus and I did that well.”

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie is also through after he defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4 7-6(5).

