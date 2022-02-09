Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will not blame Joe Lumley for goalkeeping howler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder refused to blame Joe Lumley after the goalkeeper’s horrendous mistake in the 2-2 draw at QPR.

Ilias Chair put the home side in front before Dael Fry levelled with only the second goal of his career.

The hosts regained the lead 16 seconds into the second half when Lumley, playing against his former club, collected Anfernee Dijksteel’s back-pass and gifted the ball straight to Chris Willock, who helped himself to a goal.

But ex-Boro man Albert Adomah spared Lumley’s blushes with an own goal when attempting to intercept Isaiah Jones’ low cross.

Wilder insisted his defence should have cleared the ball before Lumley’s howler.

He said: “That’s a collective mistake because there were two or three situations before Joe’s.

“One mistake led to two, led to three, and Joe obviously takes the rap for that. But he really shouldn’t because there were various opportunities (to clear the ball).

“The goalkeeper makes a mistake, let’s get on with it. Everyone makes mistakes.

“It was a collective mistake because we should first spin the ball down the side and then go forward, but we invited them on and then the mistake happened. But it shouldn’t have got to that situation.”

Boro, beaten only once since Wilder took over in early November, continue to look impressive.

They had won seven of their previous nine league matches and their point in west London moved them back up to seventh in the Sky Bet Championship table.

“We continued in the manner that I want to see us play,” Wilder said. “Our reaction to going 2-1 behind was fabulous. We were dominant and dictated it.

“We went to get back in the game, which we did, and went for the win. We just couldn’t get the third goal which I think would have maybe been a reward for a great night’s work.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton, whose team remain fourth, admitted they were fortunate to emerge with a point.

“We rode our luck, I think it’s fair to say,” Warburton said. “We scored against the run of play and then conceded at a poor time, just before half-time, but to be fair a neutral would say that they deserved it.

“Likewise in the second half – we rode our luck a little bit and were way below our best. We didn’t take care of the ball and lost too many duels and challenges.

“But the overall message is that if we can be below our best against a very good opponent and emerge with a point then it could be a vitally important point. That’s the overriding feeling.

“Two good teams who are going to be there or thereabouts went toe-to-toe and we were below our best. They were the better team on the night.

“But I think we would have lost that game 12 or 18 months ago. Tonight we stood up.”