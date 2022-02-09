Steve Cooper: We should have scored four or five in victory at Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper: We should have scored four or five in victory at Blackburn

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 11:11 pm
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper thought his side thoroughly deserved the 2-0 win over Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper felt his side should have run away with a bigger result after they beat the 10 men of fellow promotion contenders Blackburn 2-0 at Ewood Park.

The first goal of the game came when Manchester United loanee James Garner slotted past Thomas Kaminski.

Eight minutes into the second half, an uphill battle was made harder when Darragh Lenihan was shown a second yellow card when he lunged in on Jack Colback.

Forest rubber-stamped all three points to move into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places when Brennan Johnson scored a penalty after Sam Surridge was pulled down in the area.

Cooper said: “I thought we more than deserved the win today.

“Second half especially after the 10 men, really we should have run away with it, we could have and should have scored four or five.

“But we did not quite show the composure or the decision-making that we showed for the first goal but we kept getting in.”

Cooper thought his side kept their cool throughout the game despite being being fouled 20 times.

He added: “There were so many fouls on us.

“It was feisty game and I think we did really well to compose ourselves, we could have lost our heads a little bit the way we were treated.”

The Welshman also thought his side turned a corner after beating a side in the Championship promotion places for the first time in two years.

“I threw that on the players yesterday and I’ve seen some of the lads that have been here for two years and think we need to sort that out and they did tonight, but that was a tough game,” he added.

Tony Mowbray thought his players deserved more from the game after watching them miss numerous chances despite playing a vast majority of the second half with a man fewer.

He said: “We missed some amazing chances to score in the game.

“We have to accept it’s not quite going our way at the moment, some of the situations where we had really good chances.

It is now back-to-back defeats for Blackburn, who have failed to score in both games.

“Any team that does well has to suffer and we’re suffering a little bit at the moment,” Mowbray added.

“I think there’s lots of evidence that we’re doing alright, we missed an amazing chance tonight to get in front, we created enough chances to score multiple goals but I’ve got no concern.”

Referee Josh Smith handed out seven cards throughout the game in a physical encounter.

Mowbray said: “I don’t want to talk about the officials tonight, I sit here most weeks and talk about the quality of the officials in the EFL so let’s get on with it.”

