Under-pressure Veljko Paunovic insists ‘there are better times ahead’ at Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Under-pressure Veljko Paunovic insists ‘there are better times ahead’ at Reading

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 11:19 pm
Veljko Paunovic is confident Reading can stay up (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Veljko Paunovic is confident Reading can stay up (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Veljko Paunovic insisted Reading have what it takes to escape relegation from the Sky Bet Championship after hearing travelling fans call for his head in the 2-1 defeat at Bristol City.

There were chants for the manager’s dismissal in the second half after Antoine Semenyo’s 44th-minute strike and a Michael Morrison own goal shortly after the break had deepened fears about the drop.

Substitute John Swift gave Reading hope by converting a 74th-minute penalty after a foul on Tom Ince, but despite late pressure the Royals sank to a seventh successive defeat.

Paunovic said: “Everyone is hurting, but I am seeing enough from the team to know there are better times ahead.

“This was not our best game, but in the end had we taken our chances we would have come away with a point at least.

“We have overcome a lot of issues and I believe in my group of players. We will turn things around.”

Tom Ince and goalkeeper Karl Hein both made their debuts, and Paunovic added: “I thought Tom turned the game with his performance.

“It was an example of what hard work and ability combined can bring and helped us get on top after conceding twice.

“Karl is a young goalkeeper and his first game at this level will have been a great learning experience.

“We will not survive on hope and have to start improving our position without delay. But I believe we have the players and the spirit to do that.”

City’s assistant manager Curtis Fleming was in charge while boss Nigel Pearson underwent a routine medical procedure.

The delighted coach stroked his bald head afterwards and joked: “I had an Afro before those closing minutes!

“We make life tough for ourselves at times, but there were a lot of positives in a big result for us.

“Antoine Semenyo still has a lot to learn, but has everything to be a top striker.

“It is a young squad. I looked at our bench tonight and thought I should be buying the boys Cokes and chips!

“As a group, we are progressing. I haven’t spoken to Nigel since the game finished, but he will leave hospital tomorrow and be back with us soon.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice in the last game at Blackpool, but other than that there have been signs of real development.

“Unfortunately, we lost Han-Noah Massengo early on with a hip problem. Timm Klose also took a knock in the first half, but his experience saw him through.

“I thought the penalty was harsh and it gave them a lift. At 2-0. I thought we could go on and get a third.”

Andreas Weimann set up Semenyo’s opener, while a Cameron Pring cross led to Morrison’s own goal. Klose brought down Ince for the Reading penalty.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal