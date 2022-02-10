Football rumours: Man Utd players want Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Individual players at Manchester United are putting pressure on the club to hire Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager. The Daily Express reports that several senior members of the United squad are keen on the former Tottenham boss but their interim manager Ralf Rangnick – who will have input into who the club hire – is said to be a fan of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham lost out on winger Luis Diaz to Liverpool because of hesitation, writes the Metro. The 25-year-old signed for the Reds from Porto at the end of January – and his father has reportedly said Spurs missed out on the Colombian because they were not decisive enough.

Liverpool beat the Spurs to sign Luis Diaz (Peter Byrne/PA)

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka turned down a move to Manchester United before the transfer deadline, the Manchester Evening News claims. The 33-year-old was said to have been offered by the north-east club in a loan swap deal for United and England keeper Dean Henderson, but Dubravka was not interested in the switch.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, 26, has revealed that he turned down both Barcelona and Juventus last month because his “priority” was joining Sevilla on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reaches out to Arturo Vidal with midfielder's Inter future in doubt https://t.co/0Vj2qpqASE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 9, 2022

Man Utd ‘present offer’ to Barcelona contract rebel but Chelsea are ready to gatecrash bid https://t.co/g0QIrKfagR pic.twitter.com/X0tYDLNw6r — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 9, 2022

Players to watch

Manuel Akanji: Sport1, via Teamtalk, says Manchester United manager Rangnick is interested in signing the 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender.

Yves Bissouma: Aston Villa will try to sign the Brighton midfielder in the summer, according to the Athletic.