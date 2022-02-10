EFL hopefuls Chesterfield welcome back Paul Cook as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EFL hopefuls Chesterfield welcome back Paul Cook as manager

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 11:27 am
Paul Cook has returned to Chesterfield (Clint Hughes/PA)
Chesterfield have announced the eye-catching appointment of Paul Cook seven years after the popular manager left the club.

The 54-year-old led the Spireites to the League Two title in 2013/14, taking them into the play-offs the following campaign.

Cook went onto manage Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich but is now returning for his second spell in charge of Chesterfield, who currently sit second in the National League.

The well-travelled manager succeeds James Rowe, who left the club by mutual consent earlier this month having initially been ” suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct”.

Chief executive John Croot said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club.

“He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup.

“Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role.

“Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team.”

Webb was Rowe’s assistant manager and has been in caretaker charge.

