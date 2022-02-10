Johnny Sexton to miss Ireland’s clash with France due to hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Johnny Sexton to miss Ireland’s clash with France due to hamstring injury

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 11:33 am
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will not feature in Paris (Brain Lawless/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will not feature in Paris (Brain Lawless/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France due to a hamstring strain.

Head coach Andy Farrell was expected to name an unchanged starting XV for the visit to Paris before influential fly-half Sexton sustained the injury in training.

Munster’s Joey Carbery will deputise in the number 10 jersey, while Connacht’s Jack Carty will serve as back up at Stade de France.

Leinster lock James Ryan will skipper the side in Sexton’s absence.

British and Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw return to the Irish bench following injuries in the only other changes from last weekend’s bonus-point win over Wales in Dublin.

Leinster second-row Ryan Baird and Ulster centre James Hume drop out of the matchday squad.

Carbery impressed as understudy in the autumn after Sexton was injured in the 29-20 win over New Zealand.

The 26-year-old – who suffered a fractured elbow in December – came off the bench to kick three crucial penalties against the All Blacks, before producing a man-of-the-match performance against Argentina a week later.

Joey Carbery, pictured, will deputise for Johnny Sexton
Joey Carbery, pictured, will deputise for Johnny Sexton (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ulster captain Henderson and Leinster centre Henshaw have each been restricted to limited game time this season.

Lock Henderson has not played since sustaining an ankle injury in his province’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Northampton on December 17 – his only outing since Ireland beat the Kiwis in November.

Henshaw has made just four appearances this season and missed some of his country’s pre-tournament training camp in Portugal due to a groin issue.

Despite the 2022 Six Nations being only one round old, this weekend’s clash in the French capital has already been billed as a potential title decider.

Pre-tournament favourites France lead the early standings ahead of Ireland after overcoming a slow start to defeat Italy 37-10 on Sunday.

Robbie Henshaw is back in Ireland's squad
Robbie Henshaw is back in Ireland’s squad (Brian Lawless/PA)

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne seemed the man most at risk following Henderson’s return to fitness. He remains the only non-Leinster player in Farrell’s pack, partnering stand-in captain Ryan in the second row.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher continues alongside loosehead prop Andrew Porter and tighthead Tadhg Furlong, with Caelan Doris and Josh Van Der Flier either side of Jack Conan in the back row.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will partner the incoming Carbery, with midfield duo Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose keeping Henshaw on the bench.

Andrew Conway, who scored two tries against the Welsh, and Mack Hansen – the championship’s player of round one following his impressive Test debut – continue on the wings, with full-back Hugo Keenan starting his 18th consecutive international.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal