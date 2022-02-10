Peterborough hope Mark Beevers can shore up defence in Preston clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough could make changes for the visit of Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday and will hope to have Mark Beevers available.

Defender Beevers was forced to pull out of Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing at Cardiff due to a hamstring strain and deputy Josh Knight struggled before he was withdrawn at the break.

Posh were brought back down to earth in Wales following a memorable FA Cup win over divisional rivals QPR last weekend.

Dan Butler (ankle), Harrison Burrows (foot) and Jack Taylor (hamstring) remain absent but defender Nathan Thompson will be assessed after he reported a muscle complaint earlier in the week.

Play-off chasing Preston are set to be without left-back Greg Cunningham for the trip.

He had to be replaced after 35 minutes of the midweek stalemate with Huddersfield due to a calf issue.

Joshua Earl replaced Cunningham in the 0-0 and could fill in again if the latter is not able to recover in time.

North End manager Ryan Lowe will need to check on Josh Murphy (calf), Sean Maguire (ankle) and Tom Barkhuizen (calf) but Izzy Brown (Achilles) is unlikely to play again this season.