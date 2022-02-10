Harry Winks: Antonio Conte has rescued my Tottenham career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Winks: Antonio Conte has rescued my Tottenham career

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:03 pm
Harry Winks feared for his Tottenham future until Antonio Conte came to the club (Tim Goode/PA)
Harry Winks has admitted his Tottenham career had a “slim chance” of succeeding until Antonio Conte came to the club.

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks at Spurs having joined when he was five, was ready to leave his boyhood club after being frozen out under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo.

But the Italian has given Winks a chance in midfield and announced early on into his stay that Winks would be staying with the club in January.

He has started the last six games and is enjoying life at Spurs again.

“The manager’s come in and given me a chance, given me confidence again,” he said, having played 90 minutes in Spurs’ 3-2 loss to Southampton on Wednesday.

“Every game I play, every training session I have that hunger to try to impress him and do everything I can to try to improve.

“Like I said before, my career at Tottenham was probably dead and buried but he’s come in and given me an opportunity to show myself and prove myself.

“And for that, every time I get an opportunity I really want to impress the manager and show myself and repay that faith he’s shown in me and put it back to me.

“I wouldn’t say it was completely dead and buried, but chances at Tottenham were looking slim. I wasn’t getting opportunities and it might have looked like I would need to leave the club.

“But as I said, the new manager’s come in and given everyone an equal opportunity, which is all I wanted under the last two managers.

“And now it’s down to me to take that. So I wouldn’t say it was as strong as that but it was looking slim because the facts were that I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to.”

Winks was part of the side that went down to a damaging 3-2 loss to Southampton on Wednesday, who scored two goals in two minutes late on to earn a deserved three points.

Spurs missed the chance to move within a point of the top four with games in hand as a Jan Bednarek own goal and a Son Heung-min effort either side of Armando Broja’s strike had put Spurs in a winning position until Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams headed home quickfire James Ward-Prowse crosses.

“It was a poor performance and result,” Winks added. “When we’re not playing well but leading, we need to find a way of not conceding.

“I wouldn’t say it was a wake up call. We haven’t been getting ahead of ourselves. We know it’s a process.

“We’re playing in the Premier League against top opposition. They’re a top side, they’re strong and aggressive and we have to be at our best to beat them.

“Unfortunately we were poor. We let them play, we let them suffocate us and it wasn’t a good enough performance.”

Southampton’s dominance was shown in the 23 attempts they had on target and they deserved the luck that saw Steven Bergwijn’s injury-time equaliser ruled out for offside.

“Obviously everyone’s delighted that we got the three points, and the way that we got them is amazing,” Adams told the club website. “We were lucky with the disallowed goal.

“In the first half it could’ve been won, but we stuck to our guns, didn’t give up and we got the win in the end.

“That’s the belief in the team and the hard work that everyone puts in. We’re getting the results on the pitch, which is all that matters, but obviously we’re just delighted.

“Everyone put in a massive performance and a massive shift, and we’re full of confidence now going into the weekend.”

