Neil Critchley hoping Richard Keogh is available for Blackpool v Bournemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be hoping to have Richard Keogh available for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 35-year-old central defender was substituted in the 65th minute of the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw with Coventry in midweek with a calf issue but Critchley is hoping he is fit enough for the weekend.

Defender Jordan Gabriel and winger CJ Hamilton were rested in midweek and are likely to return in time for the clash at Bloomfield Road.

Centre-half Marvin Ekpiteta could make back-to-back starts since returning from a minor injury but Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward and Chris Maxwell all remain sidelined with long-term injury problems.

Bournemouth will be without Jefferson Lerma for the trip.

The 27-year-old Colombian midfielder was given a straight red card in their 3-1 victory over Birmingham in midweek after a late tackle on Onel Hernandez.

Midfield man Ryan Christie is doubtful for the weekend’s trip after he was substituted with a quad problem on the hour mark and may not be risked.

Winger Siriki Dembele could be in line to make his full debut for the Cherries after coming off the bench on Wednesday night.