Gavin Whyte could return from injury as Oxford host Bolton

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:07 pm
Gavin Whyte may return for Oxford’s clash against Bolton (Leila Coker/PA)
Gavin Whyte could feature for Oxford when they take on Bolton at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old winger has missed each of the U’s last five games due to a calf injury but returned to the bench in midweek and may come back into Karl Robinson’s side.

Midfielder James Henry continues to nurse his own calf injury and Marcus Browne is likely to miss out once again with a knee problem.

Oxford boss Robinson may look to change things up after he saw his side lose for the first time in five league games in a 2-0 loss to Accrington on Tuesday.

Frontman Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could be in line to make his first start for Bolton.

The 29-year-old joined from Millwall in January and has made several appearances off the bench but is yet to be involved from the off.

Central midfielder Kieran Lee was an unused substitute in the Trotters’ 2-1 victory over Charlton after he was forced off with a heel injury in the draw against Morecambe on the weekend but he may return for the trip south.

Defender Gethin Jones returned in midweek and might also get the nod again for Saturday.

