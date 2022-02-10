Taine Basham v Hamish Watson – battle of the flankers could be key in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taine Basham v Hamish Watson – battle of the flankers could be key in Cardiff

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:33 pm
Flankers Taine Basham and Hamish Watson will be looking to inspire the Wales and Scotland packs in Cardiff this weekend (PA)
Scotland will target a first victory in Cardiff for 20 years on Saturday when they tackle Guinness Six Nations opponents Wales.

And two of the key performers are likely to be flankers Taine Basham and Hamish Watson.

Basham, who has been switched to blindside for the clash, and openside Watson will be ones to watch as the opposing packs battle for supremacy.

Here, the PA news agency assesses an intriguing contest.

Taine Basham – Dragons

Position: Flanker

Age: 22

Caps: 8

Debut: versus Canada, 2021

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 14st 11lbs

Points: 15 (three tries)

It is not stretching the point to claim that Basham has been the find of Wayne Pivac’s Wales coaching reign. The Dragons flanker only made his Test debut last summer, but he shone against southern hemisphere heavyweights New Zealand, South Africa and Australia earlier this season, then in adversity against Ireland last weekend he scored a try and was top of Wales’ charts in terms of carries, metres made and tackles made. At just 22, he is currently one of the first names on Pivac’s team-sheet, having served his apprenticeship at Talywain and Cross Keys rugby clubs before entering full-time professional rugby. He looks to have a long international career ahead of him.

Hamish Watson – Edinburgh

Position: Flanker

Age: 30

Caps: 46

Debut: versus Italy, 2015

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 15st 3lbs

Points: 30 (six tries)

Edinburgh forward Watson has proved an integral part of Scotland’s renaissance under head coach Gregor Townsend. A consistently-impressive contributor, his pace, outstanding work at the breakdown and relentless tackle-count make him one of the most dynamic back-row operators around. He became only the second Scotsman after current captain Stuart Hogg to be named Six Nations player of the tournament when he won that accolade last season, and then he gained selection for the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour, featuring off the bench in their third Test defeat. Scotland are shaping up as serious Six Nations title contenders as the countdown continues to next year’s World Cup in France, with Watson firmly established among Townsend’s on-pitch lieutenants.

