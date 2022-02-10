Craig Eastmond a concern for Sutton ahead of Forest Green clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Eastmond a concern for Sutton ahead of Forest Green clash

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:57 pm
Craig Eastmond (right) could be doubtful for Sutton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Craig Eastmond could be a doubt for Sutton ahead of their clash with Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green.

The midfielder was forced off with injury in the second half of Sutton’s 0-0 draw with Salford.

Ali Smith could be an option for the hosts after manager Matt Gray revealed that the midfielder had returned to training.

Kenny Davis will be assessed after missing the Ammies draw as a precaution after picking up a knock against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Rovers manager Rob Edwards has plenty of options ahead of pacesetters’ trip to Gander Green Lane.

Midfielder Regan Hendry is the only major concern for the side with a knee problem.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife missed out in the 2-1 win against Rochdale in midweek due to illness and Dom Bernard could come into the starting line-up again.

Forest Green are currently unbeaten in 18 games and are 10 points clear of second-placed Tranmere, with a game in hand.

