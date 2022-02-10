Riley McGree pushing for Middlesbrough debut against Derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Riley McGree is pushing for a Middlesbrough debut in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby.

The Australia midfielder was in the squad for the first time for Wednesday’s draw with QPR after recovering from a bout of Covid-19 that delayed his return from international duty.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley made a costly mistake in the 2-2 stalemate but received the backing of manager Chris Wilder.

Duncan Watmore will hope to hold onto his place after being preferred to Folarin Balogun. Marc Bola, Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher remain sidelined.

Krystian Bielik will be fit for Derby.

The midfielder made his first start since suffering a serious knee injury more than a year ago in the midweek victory over Hull but was forced off late on after sustaining a cut near his eye.

Ravel Morrison is available again after completing a three-match suspension but Richard Stearman serves the second game of his ban.

Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) and Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) are not yet close to returning.