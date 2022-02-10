Riley McGree pushing for Middlesbrough debut against Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Riley McGree pushing for Middlesbrough debut against Derby

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 3:01 pm
Riley McGree could make his Boro debut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Riley McGree is pushing for a Middlesbrough debut in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby.

The Australia midfielder was in the squad for the first time for Wednesday’s draw with QPR after recovering from a bout of Covid-19 that delayed his return from international duty.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley made a costly mistake in the 2-2 stalemate but received the backing of manager Chris Wilder.

Duncan Watmore will hope to hold onto his place after being preferred to Folarin Balogun. Marc Bola, Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher remain sidelined.

Krystian Bielik will be fit for Derby.

The midfielder made his first start since suffering a serious knee injury more than a year ago in the midweek victory over Hull but was forced off late on after sustaining a cut near his eye.

Ravel Morrison is available again after completing a three-match suspension but Richard Stearman serves the second game of his ban.

Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) and Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) are not yet close to returning.

