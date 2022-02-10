Plymouth to assess Dan Scarr ahead of Shrewsbury clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth will check on the fitness of Dan Scarr ahead of their match against Shrewsbury.

The defender was feeling his hamstring towards the end of Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Crewe.

Romoney Crichlow, the loan signing from Huddersfield, could replace Scarr if he is ruled out.

January recruit Steven Sessegnon is still recovering from a hamstring problem.

Shrewsbury are without Luke Leahy through suspension.

The midfielder completes a two-match ban after collecting a 10th booking of the season.

Deadline-day signing Tom Flanagan could make his belated debut.

The former Sunderland centre-half missed the goalless draw with Wycombe in midweek through illness.