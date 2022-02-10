Dan Ashworth exit does not make things desperate, says Brighton’s Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Ashworth exit does not make things desperate, says Brighton’s Graham Potter

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 3:31 pm
Graham Potter feels Brighton will move forwards despite the departure of technical director Dan Ashworth (right) (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter feels Brighton will move forwards despite the departure of technical director Dan Ashworth (right) (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels the club are in a strong position to move on following the departure of Dan Ashworth as technical director.

On Monday, the Seagulls announced Ashworth had resigned from his position to take up a similar role at another Premier League club.

Ashworth – who has been put on an extended period of gardening leave and linked with a job at Newcastle – joined Brighton from the Football Association in 2019, helping establish them in the top flight.

Potter admitted he was sorry to see Ashworth leave. However, with former Scotland international David Weir set to step up from his assistant role to acting technical director, the Brighton boss knows life will go on at the Amex Stadium.

“Of course I am disappointed, Dan was a colleague, a friend – someone I respect a lot. He’s been an important person at the club, but these things happen, it’s life,” said Potter, appointed in May 2019 shortly after Ashworth’s arrival.

“We are a really well-run football club which doesn’t rely on one person, as important as they are, whether that’s Dan Ashworth, whether that is Graham Potter or (chief executive) Paul Barber.

“There is a good organisation here, a fantastic chairman, good people that have been here before me and Dan were here and they will be here after.

“So it is what it is, we will move forward as a club together and we will take on the challenge of life without Dan as best as we can.

“From my perspective, I respect Dan and what he has done for us, I respect the decision that he has made and wish him well.

“But I know as a football club this this club doesn’t rely on one person, it is a real collective strength that we have and that is what I think will take us through.”

Potter added: “I feel very secure here and in the club, so I think it’s dangerous as an individual to think that as soon as you leave, everything falls away. That is not the case here, certainly not.

“Our strength is how together we are, how there is a relatively low ego and we are all here trying to do our best and work as well as we can.”

Graham Potter File Photo
Graham Potter’s team were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend (PA)

Brighton, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Tottenham last weekend, travel to relegation battlers Watford on Saturday.

Potter confirmed Alexis Mac Allister, who had tested positive for Covid-19 while away with Argentina, and Leandro Trossard are both available again.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma returned to action against Spurs after being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard revealed they had a bid for Bissouma rejected during the January transfer window, which is reported to have been around £25million.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United – Premier League – American Express Community Stadium
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wanted to sign Yves Bissouma (Adam Davy/PA)

“We are enjoying Yves with us, we are enjoying his football,” Potter said.

“You also have to understand the club and him face a point where you have got a decision to make, for example if there’s Champions League interest.

“As a club, how do you compete with that? How do you compete financially and stop the player taking that opportunity up?

“It’s very difficult, because it not only hampers the relationship with the player, it also damages your whole structure.

“We are clearly not a Champions League-structured team, so it’s quite complex, but we are quite relaxed about it. There is no pressure, no stress, no problem.”

