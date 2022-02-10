Jasper Moon and Matty Wolfe could return for Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley pair Jasper Moon and Matty Wolfe have an outside chance of returning to contention for the home game against QPR.

Centre-half Moon returned to training this week after missing two games through injury, while midfielder Wolfe has been out for three matches.

Midfielder Callum Brittain, sidelined since early January, is hoping to be back for next week’s trip to Coventry.

Skipper Cauley Woodrow, Clarke Oduor and Victor Adeboyejo remain long-term absentees as the Reds bid to avoid a seventh straight defeat in all competitions.

QPR boss Mark Warburton must decide whether to recall Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng or retain David Marshall.

Dieng was not involved in the midweek home draw against Middlesbrough following Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph last Sunday.

Defender Sam McCallum, out since October after hamstring surgery, and goalkeeper Jordan Archer (shoulder) are still out.

Strikers Charlie Austin and Andre Gray are pushing for recalls and Warburton confirmed he will utilise his squad as his side face six games in 19 days.