Jamie Proctor closing in on Port Vale return By Press Association February 10, 2022, 3:59 pm Jamie Proctor, left, is close to returning (Aaron Chown/PA) Jamie Proctor is close to a return for Port Vale ahead of the visit of Northampton. The striker is back in training after recovering from a muscle injury. Tom Conlon is still out with an Achilles problem and James Gibbons has a hamstring injury. Boss Darrell Clarke could stick with the side which beat Carlisle 3-1 on Tuesday. Northampton have doubts over Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby. The duo missed the midweek win over Newport to undergo scans after sustaining knocks at Walsall on Saturday. Neither have suffered a serious injury but they are rated 50-50 for the weekend. Boss Jon Brady will be absent from the technical area on Saturday after he was booked for the fourth time this season against the Exiles.