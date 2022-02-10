Liam Ridehalgh a doubt for Bradford’s clash with Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Ridehalgh is doubtful for Bradford’s clash against Exeter at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 30-year-old defender was forced off with an injury at half-time of City’s 1-0 win over Stevenage in midweek and may not be risked on Saturday afternoon.

Winger Charles Vernam has missed each of City’s last three outings and is expected to return to training next week.

Dion Pereira has not featured in City colours after suffering from a recurring calf injury and the visit of the Grecians will come too soon for the Luton loanee.

Sam Nombe could be in contention to start for Exeter.

The 23-year-old has made two substitute appearances since returning from his recent injury lay off and the forward could be handed a starting spot in West Yorkshire.

Defender Jack Sparkes made his first start for Exeter in their 1-0 win over Leyton Orient since breaking his collarbone in August and could keep his starting spot.

Boss Matt Taylor may opt for a similar starting XI as his side looks to make it seven league games unbeaten.