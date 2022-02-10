Steve Cooper has decision to make over Joe Worrall before Forest host Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper must decide whether to give Joe Worrall a third start of the week against Stoke.

Defender Worrall made a surprise comeback from broken ribs against Leicester in the FA Cup last Sunday and also started against Blackburn in the Championship in midweek.

Joe Lolley was an unused substitute against the Foxes having not featured since November because of a knee injury but was not in the squad on Wednesday and Cooper has challenged him to get back to his best.

Jack Colback was preferred to Philip Zinckernagel against Blackburn, while Lewis Grabban (ankle) and Alex Mighten (knee) are expected to remain sidelined.

Stoke are sweating on the fitness of Tyrese Campbell.

The forward, who missed most of 2021 with a serious knee injury, limped off during the midweek victory over Swansea after hurting his other knee but the Potters are hopefully it is not serious.

Stoke have hit form again with six new signings in the squad, while key duo Joe Bursik and Nick Powell have recently returned from injury.

Romaine Sawyers is closing in on a return from a thigh problem but Mario Vrancic (knee), Abdallah Sima (groin) and Harry Souttar (knee) remain out.