Alfredo Morelos’ all-round game impresses boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 4:33 pm
Alfredo Morelos has scored nine goals in 11 games under Rangers’ new manager (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the tactical awareness of Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian continued his good form against Hibernian.

Morelos finished emphatically after running in behind the Hibs defence during his side’s 2-0 win.

The striker linked up well with team-mates throughout the game and spread the ball around before taking his goal tally under Van Bronckhorst to nine in 11 matches.

“Our objective was to make movements to get the ball to Alfredo and to play off him,” the Dutchman said.

“He did really well first half, because when we found him he had already turned away and tried to find Ryan (Kent) on the left if he was isolated with the defender, or he could link up with other midfield players.

“We knew against a defensive team we needed runners behind the defence and of course you need a player who can hold the ball.

“I think Morelos is doing really well in finding the moments to be available as a target man but also keep his threat in the 18-yard box, because that is where he is very dangerous.

“I think his knowledge of when to come or when to stay away is getting better and better.”

