Ismaila Sarr in contention for Watford return

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 4:53 pm
Ismaila Sarr has a chance of being included in the Watford squad for the first time since November (Tess Derry/PA)
Ismaila Sarr has a chance of being included in the Watford squad for the first time since November for the visit of Brighton on Saturday.

On Friday the Senegal international is due to take part in training for the first time since helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he will have recovered in time to start the match.

Roy Hodgson is set to remain without Nicolas Nkoulou, however, as he continues to work on his rehabilitation.

Brighton will have midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who had tested positive while away on international duty with Argentina, and forward Leandro Trossard available again following Covid-19 issues.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu has suffered a minor setback on his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Teenager forward Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) also remains unavailable, having last featured at the start of December.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernandez, Sarr

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Scherpen, Lamptey, Roberts, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Leonard, Welbeck

