Shamal George back in contention for Colchester against Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester interim manager Wayne Brown must decide whether to hand goalkeeper Shamal George a return to the side for the Sky Bet League Two match against Carlisle.

George was sent off for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident during the draw against Swindon and has now served out a three-match ban.

Deputy Sam Hornby again impressed during the midweek defeat at in-form Mansfield and could be retain his place between the posts.

Forward John Akinde, recovering from Covid-19, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Noah Chilvers and defender Tom Dallison all missed out on Tuesday night, so could come back into contention, but Ryan Clampin (knee) remains unavailable.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen could give veteran forward Kristian Dennis another run-out at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Dennis, 31, joined on deadline day from St Mirren and made his debut when coming on for the closing stages of the 3-1 home defeat by Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Jamie Devitt returned for another spell with Carlisle after his switch from Barrow and could come into contention after his own second-half cameo at Brunton Park in midweek.

Jon Mellish and Brennan Dickenson will be assessed on respective knee problems as the struggling Cumbrians look to avoid losing five successive league games.