Lincoln pair Teddy Bishop and Adam Jackson doubtful for Wycombe clash

Lincoln could again be without Teddy Bishop and Adam Jackson for their League One clash with Wycombe.

Bishop has been struggling with a groin injury, while Jackson’s latest issue is a calf problem.

Michael Appleton was at least able to welcome back defender Joe Walsh for the first time since October for the midweek win over Morecambe and he played the full game.

Tom Hopper is closing in on a return from his shin injury, but Liam Bridcutt and Lewis Montsma (both knee) remain out.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make more changes after three matches without a win.

Ainsworth brought in Chris Forino, Sam Vokes, Jason McCarthy and debutant Lewis Wing against Shrewsbury in midweek and was happy with the performance despite seeing his side held to a frustrating 0-0 draw.

Anthony Stewart, Anis Mehmeti, David Wheeler and Ryan Tafazolli all dropped out, while there was no place in the squad for Newcastle loanee Jack Young.

Young will hope to be involved for the first time on Saturday.