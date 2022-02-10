Joey Barton hopeful defender Connor Taylor can return for Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hopes to have defender Connor Taylor available for the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two.

Taylor was removed from the starting line-up before kick-off against Oldham in midweek after experiencing heart palpitations in the warm-up.

He has been diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia and could undergo what Barton described as a “quite straightforward procedure” in the future, but trained fully on Thursday.

Ryan Loft remains sidelined with a back injury but Leon Clarke is closing in on a return after playing a part in training.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough remains without the services of Kellan Gordon and George Lapslie for the trip to Bristol.

Lapslie has missed the last three games with a thigh injury, while Gordon has played just eight games this season and is still sidelined.

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff could make his debut for the Stags after being an unused substitute for the midweek win over Colchester.

Stephen McLaughlin suffered a head injury in that game and was substituted as a precaution but is expected to be fit.