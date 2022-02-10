Joey Barton hopeful defender Connor Taylor can return for Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joey Barton hopeful defender Connor Taylor can return for Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:37 pm
Connor Taylor (right) could feature for Bristol Rovers against Mansfield (Steven Paston/PA)
Connor Taylor (right) could feature for Bristol Rovers against Mansfield (Steven Paston/PA)

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hopes to have defender Connor Taylor available for the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two.

Taylor was removed from the starting line-up before kick-off against Oldham in midweek after experiencing heart palpitations in the warm-up.

He has been diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia and could undergo what Barton described as a “quite straightforward procedure” in the future, but trained fully on Thursday.

Ryan Loft remains sidelined with a back injury but Leon Clarke is closing in on a return after playing a part in training.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough remains without the services of Kellan Gordon and George Lapslie for the trip to Bristol.

Lapslie has missed the last three games with a thigh injury, while Gordon has played just eight games this season and is still sidelined.

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff could make his debut for the Stags after being an unused substitute for the midweek win over Colchester.

Stephen McLaughlin suffered a head injury in that game and was substituted as a precaution but is expected to be fit.

