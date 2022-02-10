Jonas Eidevall urges Arsenal to be brave against Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonas Eidevall urges Arsenal to be brave against Chelsea

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:47 pm
Jonas Eidevall urged his Arsenal team to go to Chelsea with no fear (John Walton/PA)

Jonas Eidevall has urged his Arsenal team not to fear defeat when they head to Chelsea on Friday for their top-of-the-table Women’s Super League clash.

The Gunners head into the game two points above their opponents at the top of the table, but the Blues have a game in hand.

And Eidevall wants his side to be brave.

“I don’t have any crystal ball, but it’s the most important game because it’s the next game,” the Arsenal manager said when asked if the upcoming match could be a title decider.

“I’m not afraid to lose, which means that we want to win. This is about getting out there with an attitude, trying to win the game and not being afraid to lose.”

Boss Emma Hayes believes Chelsea go into the match in decent shape, with the Blues unbeaten since their Champions League exit in December.

“I don’t focus on prioritising one game after another, to win a league you have to be consistent performers over the entire campaign and of course there’s going to be highs and lows within that,” she said.

“I think our team is in a good moment, we’ve got good momentum, but that doesn’t mean anything.

“Arsenal have top players, I’m sure they have a plan coming to our place tomorrow, but I’m just focused on making sure we had a great training session today which we did.

“A good spirit, good energy, good togetherness and we’re looking forward to being at home again. Another sell-out – it’s going to be brilliant.”

While the game at Kingsmeadow is sold out, Arsenal have decided to host their Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Wolfsburg next month at the Emirates Stadium to ensure a higher attendance, with the capacity for the match limited to 10,000.

“It made me really happy that we’re choosing (the Emirates) for the quarter-finals in the Champions League,” said Eidevall.

“We know those are the top games in women’s football and we want those to be broadcast and shared with as many current and future fans as possible.”

