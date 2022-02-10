Declan Rice lays down a challenge – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 10.

Football

Wilfried Zaha reflected on a bad night.

Very disappointed to not finish the game off because I feel like we deserved the 3 points tonight but that’s the highs and lows of football … the show must go on so look forward to the weekend! pic.twitter.com/h8RzozYWIX — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) February 9, 2022

Aston Villa were not going to let the birthday of one of their European Cup winners pass unnoticed.

Happy birthday to Aston Villa legend, Jimmy Rimmer! 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ax82134tLG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 10, 2022

Norwich brushed off the disappointment of seeing two Premier League points slip by recalling a derby day victory.

Three years on from our 3-0 win at home to Ipswich! 😍#NCFC | #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/B6lodd5XFo — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 10, 2022

It’s nearly time for Wayne Rooney’s documentary to be released.

Great night at the premiere of my documentary. Thanks to everyone who came along and everybody that features in it. Special thanks to @LortonEnt @TripleSSports @TripleSComms and @JuliePerryEvent. It’s out tomorrow on @primevideosport. 🙌🏼🎬 pic.twitter.com/Nnyx66TJaM — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 10, 2022

I am who I am…. He is who he is …. We are what we are and that’s that!!!! ❤️ Life is for living, life goes on, life is not perfect at all and you know what…. it’s OUR life no one else’s. God bless. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pBbBYm2HKR — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) February 10, 2022

Declan Rice was ready to put his punditry skills to the test.

You sure you want that.. you’ll be out of a job🤣🤣 https://t.co/TVz36ABAMm — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 10, 2022

Chelsea remembered some Didier Drogba magic.

Chloe Kelly celebrated a new deal.

Signed and sealed 🔒 3 more years in Blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/Kz9OQs9Ypj — Chloe (@Chloe_Kelly98) February 10, 2022

Manchester United showed off their new training kit.

Cricket

Jofra Archer was… relaxing.

Something therapeutic about watching your dogs sleep — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 10, 2022

Ben Stokes unveiled his new profile picture.

Rugby union

England looked back on a spectacular try from Jonny May.

Formula One

Aston Martin unveiled their 2022 car.

Winter Olympics

There was reason for cheer for Britain’s curlers.

Always nice to start your Olympic debut with W ✅ https://t.co/Ivrz2L3Dxl — Hammy McMillan (@Hammymcm) February 10, 2022