Danny Mullen keen to form dynamic Dundee strike partnership with Zak Rudden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Danny Mullen keen to form dynamic Dundee strike partnership with Zak Rudden

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 10:31 pm
Danny Mullen is upbeat about Dundee’s survival prospects (David Young/PA)
Danny Mullen is upbeat about Dundee’s survival prospects (David Young/PA)

Danny Mullen believes he and recent signing Zak Rudden can forge a strong strike partnership and fire Dundee to cinch Premiership survival.

Rudden joined from Partick Thistle last month after hitting nine goals in the first half of the season, and he opened his account for his new club on his first start against Ross County last weekend.

Mullen scored one and forced an own goal off Toby Sibbick in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Hearts on a night when both forwards caused the hosts problems.

“The partnership was good against Hearts,” he said. “We troubled the defence from start to finish. Me going short, Zak in behind and sometimes the other way about.

“At times their defence didn’t know how to deal with it. To go to Tynecastle and do that against a top side, it was a good feeling.

“We’ve brought in good signings so hopefully everyone can chip in and at the end of the season we can look back on a good January transfer window.”

The win at Tynecastle ended a run of nine league games without a victory and lifted James McPake’s side above St Johnstone and off the foot of the table ahead of Monday’s Scottish Cup trip to Peterhead.

“It was a good feeling because it was our first win in a long time,” said Mullen. “It’s given us a lift but we’ll take one game at a time. Hopefully we can take confidence from that and get a wee run going now.

“In games in the past we’ve maybe only showed up for one half but against Hearts we were there for the full game. Even though we went behind we had the belief all the way through the game that we could get something.

“To go there and put in the performance we did, it’s positive signs. We enjoyed it but we’re now working towards our cup game on Monday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]