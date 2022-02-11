Hamstring injury likely to sideline John O’Sullivan for Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hamstring injury likely to sideline John O’Sullivan for Accrington

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:37 am
John O’Sullivan (left) suffered a hamstring injury in Accrington’s win over Oxford (Nigel French/PA)
Accrington are expected to be without John O’Sullivan for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Crewe.

O’Sullivan scored in the 2-0 win over Oxford on Tuesday night but was later forced off with a hamstring injury which is likely to see him sidelined this weekend.

The striker’s absence will come as a blow to Stanley boss John Coleman, who is targeting back to back league wins for just the second time this season.

He could be boosted, though, by the fact both top scorer Colby Bishop and Joe Pritchard are back in training following respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Crewe remain just one place off the bottom of League One after suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Plymouth last time out.

Manager David Artell is still without a number of players as he looks to turn around a run of form which has seen the Railwaymen take just one point from their last five league outings.

Mikael Mandron has had a scan on a knee injury and while the results were better than expected the French forward is some weeks away from recovery.

Likewise, Manchester City loanee Ben Knight, Rio Adebisi and Scott Robertson are all absent.

