Ovie Ejaria set to miss Reading’s clash with Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading are expected to be without Ovie Ejaria for the visit of Coventry.

The midfielder picked up an injury in training ahead of the midweek defeat to Bristol City and boss Veljko Paunovic does not yet know how long he will be out for.

Yakou Meite (knee) could be back involved after a run-out with the Under-23s and Tom McIntyre (foot) could also be involved.

Felipe Araruna (knee), Scott Dann (hamstring), Alen Halilovic (hamstring), Dejan Tetek (hamstring) and Femi Azeez (ankle) remain in the treatment room.

Coventry will hope to have Fankaty Dabo back.

The wing-back has returned to training after a pelvic area and could join the squad.

Midfielders Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly have been ruled out for six to eight weeks with respective calf and hamstring injuries, while striker Matty Godden is still a week away from fitness due to his appendicitis.

Boss Mark Robins is hoping that a sickness bug that has gone around the club in the past week clears up as his side look to get their play-off challenge back on track.